There are many qualified Democratic candidates for governor, but State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma, stands above the rest.
We need a governor who can offer a clear vision for the state, not simply criticize Gov. Scott Walker.
Sen. Vinehout has authored countless, detailed articles and position papers on a variety of topics. High on her list of priorities are to offer free tuition at technical schools and two-year campuses to Wisconsin residents, ensuring everyone has access to health care and guaranteeing all have access to broadband.
Some may dismiss these ideas as empty promises designed to gather votes. Or they think enacting these plans will result in higher taxes for everyone.
Neither of these concerns are valid. Sen. Vinehout has reworked each of Gov. Walker’s budgets, demonstrating that these plans can work by putting people first, not the wealthy and the corporations.
None of this means anything unless she wins. Vinehout has represented a rural district in western Wisconsin since 2006, a district Gov. Walker has carried three times and voted for Trump in 2016.
We desperately need a governor with Sen. Vinehout’s vision, hard work and values. Please join me in voting for her on Aug. 14.
Steve Meiers, Madison