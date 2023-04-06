Now that the Supreme Court election is over, one thing is clear: It's time to remove races for the Supreme Court from politicians.

Many states use commissions to make recommendations to the governor on qualified, fair and unbiased members of the bar to the states' highest court. Then, after one term, the voters are asked whether that justice should remain on the court. If not, the process starts over and a new slate is recommended.

As a former circuit judge in Columbia County and now a reserve judge, I know that most people want independent and fair judges. The spectacle we just endured convinces me there must be a better way.

Alan White, Wisconsin Dells

The Mendota Marsh collection