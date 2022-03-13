We must work to protect democracy -- George Perkins

Democracy is being attacked by radicals disbelieving an honest 2020 U.S. election. It is being hurt by efforts of Republican-run state legislatures suppressing voting, and by an egomaniacal autocrat in Russia invading Ukraine.

I don’t want our state to make it more difficult for minorities, students, the elderly or the disabled to vote. And I’m against misguided efforts to make voting by absentee ballot more difficult and by making it more burdensome to have those ballots returned and then accepted and counted.