We must work to protect democracy -- George Perkins

Democracy is being attacked by radicals disbelieving an honest 2020 U.S. election. It is being hurt by efforts of Republican-run state legislatures suppressing voting, and by an egomaniacal autocrat in Russia invading Ukraine.
The challenges facing democracy seem enormous. But there are solutions:
- Work to prevent gerrymandered districts and instead use a nonpartisan fair redistricting process.
- End the two-party primary election system that rewards the most extreme candidates and instead use ranked-choice, instant-runoff voting.
- Pass laws to disclose the “dark money” in elections.
- Amend the Constitution to roll back the Supreme Court’s “Citizens United” characterization of organizations and corporations as having an individual human right to free speech and equating money with speech.
- Deflate the information “bubbles” that isolate citizens by appealing to emotional and conspiratorial disinformation (we need to regulate giant social media companies, require the Federal Communication Commission's fairness doctrine and provide financial support from online news aggregators to the investigative journalist and writers and who provide their content).
People are also reading…
I don’t want our state to make it more difficult for minorities, students, the elderly or the disabled to vote. And I’m against misguided efforts to make voting by absentee ballot more difficult and by making it more burdensome to have those ballots returned and then accepted and counted.
George Perkins, Madison