On most mornings I observe the ritual of walking to my local MacDonald's on East Washington Avenue in Madison and ordering a large iced coffee. Rain or shine, spring, summer, winter, fall I show up. The staff good-naturedly kid me about my predictability, and I kid them back.
Recently when I showed up, the door to the restaurant was locked, and a sign explained that most of the employees did not show up to work. On the local evening news it was explained that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency officials had stopped there for coffee the day before. Apparently, the cruel, hate-filled actions associated with that agency had scared the employees away.
My parents' generation had united to fight the war of a lifetime to defeat fascism, a lawless, cruel politics using scapegoats to focus attention and hatred on minority groups. The hope of World War II was that this immense effort and sacrifice could rid the world of this despicable menace and inoculate future generations from its reappearance. Well, it is back, and it is right here in Madison.
I implore voters to vote against fascism in the upcoming election. We must peacefully re-defeat this scourge most emphatically.
Tom Richards, Madison