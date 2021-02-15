We must vote out the GOP cowards -- Scott Whitney

Surprising exactly no one, Republicans have cemented their status as the party of cowardice, corruption and sedition with their refusal to convict Donald Trump and bar him from future office.
Despite mountains of evidence of his crimes, despite a fair and constitutional impeachment process and the courage of seven Republican senators and 10 Republican representatives to defend democracy, Trump will not face the consequences he deserves for his actions at this time.
All of his enablers deserve to be remembered for their betrayal of this nation in deference to a would-be tyrant. Every one of these enablers must be voted from office by those who would do more than simply call themselves patriots.
Scott Whitney, Platteville