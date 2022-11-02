We must vote for GOP for change -- Gary Schoppenhorst

Election Day can’t come too soon.

The amount of hate and lies in political ads, editorial columns and letters to the editor are unbelievable, yet completely expected. Democrats have control of all three branches of government, but all of America’s problems are everyone else’s fault.

RINO (Republican in Name Only) Republicans and abortion extremists claim gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is too radical for Wisconsin because he values life while his attackers blame him for existing state law. It’s your body, your choice -- unless it comes to COVID shots.

Gov. Tony Evers destroys thousands of Wisconsin small businesses, shuts down schools and churches and gives billions to public education while education scores decline. Plus he vetoed several pieces of legislation to strengthen election integrity, making him the most partisan governor in Wisconsin history.

U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes didn’t really mean what he said about defunding the police now that it’s election time. Evers and Barnes ran on reducing prison populations by 50%, but I’m sure those murders and child rapists will make our streets much safer. We have seen 5 million people enter our country illegally in recent years, record inflation and skyrocketing crime. Vote for change.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor