We must vote for better leaders -- Rita M. Pieroni

Reading about the recent protests in Madison and many other cities, it made me think we are missing helpful leadership at the national level.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The current White House occupant appears to encourage disrespect for First Amendment rights by law enforcement -- and we can’t expect sympathy or understanding for those who are angry and upset over the inexcusable murder of George Floyd. Instead, the president fans the flames by calling protests ”acts of domestic terrorism,” and his plan is for the police to "dominate the streets.” Furthermore, he threatened to deploy the U.S. military “to quickly solve the problem.”

Fortunately, we have Gov. Tony Evers, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and many capable unelected leaders who we can count on to provide thoughtful leadership on how to responsibly deal with the latest tragic murder of an African American man by a police officer.

I was also inspired by Floyd’s brother, Terrance Floyd, who referred to the looting and property damage by stating: “That’s not going to bring my brother back … So let’s do this a different way … Let’s stop thinking that our voice don’t matter and vote.”

Rita M. Pieroni, Monona