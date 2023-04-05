We must value children over guns

Kids over guns. Kids over guns.

I am so sick of politicians such U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbuelah, saying they can do nothing because they believe in the Second Amendment. OK, great, you have a belief: Guns are God.

I have a belief that children should be able to grow up. Let’s have a dialogue about how our values can meet in the middle. Your inability to have a discussion about how to responsibly restrict gun access is ridiculous. It is called critical thinking and debate.

We can ban access to automatic weapons, semi-automatic weapons and destructive ammunition. When you claim you cannot because of the Second Amendment, it proves you value guns over life. Children’s lives. Human lives.

If you cannot find a way to limit responsible gun ownership with the Second Amendment, amend the Constitution.

We have to value kids over guns (and money from the National Rifle Association).

If you can’t do your job, get out of the way and make room for politicians who can think critically, and get the job done by protecting our children and communities.

Katherine Winters, Beaver Dam

The Mendota Marsh collection