We must vaccinate high-risk residents -- BJ Droegkamp

The recent expansion of the group 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine has left out one extremely important group of people: those with high-risk conditions that would make contracting COVID-19, in many cases, fatal or require hospitalization.
This group has people under 65 who have lung damage, cancer, transplant recipients and compromised immune systems. This group has been sheltering in place, wearing masks if they even venture out, not seeing family or friends and more. It is cruel to think that the 1b group has been so widely expanded, and those individuals with serious health issues are kicked to the curb. Now we even have the possibility of people not living in Wisconsin receiving some of our allotted vaccines as well.
Hopefully those who have serious health issues can survive long enough to eventually receive that life-saving vaccine.
BJ Droegkamp, Lake Delton