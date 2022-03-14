We must unite and stop climate crisis -- Tom Umhoefer

It is great to see our country united in opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Recent polls show that 83% favor more sanctions, and 62% want the United States to do more to stop Russia. We reacted to this immediate threat to our world order by uniting against it. This is what Americans do.

Yet the March 5 State Journal reported a far greater threat to our world’s order: "Climate change to uproot 143 million in Asia."

True, this will happen gradually over the next 30 years. But the cause of this migration, rising seas and searing temperatures is unstoppable. Indonesia will move its capital from threatened Jakarta to Borneo, 1,240 miles away. The Mall in Washington D.C. is also threatened. Large areas will begin to experience tidal flooding in the next 30 years.

I wish this show of national unity for Ukraine would transfer to the climate crisis that is already attacking our country on multiple fronts. We must unite to face this threat. It is what Americans do.

Action must be taken now, this year, to avoid far worse global calamities than what is happening in Ukraine. Contact your senators and representative and demand action on climate change.

Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton