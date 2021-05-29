We must teach our racist history -- Patricia S. Rogeberg

In response to last Monday's letter to the editor "Don't teach kids to hate our nation," Madison educators make every effort to present a balanced view with the materials available to them. Unfortunately, the materials available have been revisionist history because the crimes perpetrated against Native Americans and African Americans have not been presented accurately if at all.

Native people met by European settlers have been described as poor uneducated savages. In fact, they had a rich culture before Europeans came. They were nearly wiped out in what can only be described as the American holocaust.

Africans were brought to this country as early as 1619, only to be enslaved for over 200 years. They did much of the back-breaking work of our early nation, including building the U.S. Capitol. They were not even considered to be fully human.

Treatment of Chinese people building the transcontinental railroad, and the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II are more examples of poor treatment of non-white people.