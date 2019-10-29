After the mass murders in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, other nations issued travel advisories for those visiting the United States. They share our concern that at any gathering of people, a hate-filled person carrying a weapon could start shooting.
Things can be done to reduce the senseless killings. Background-check loopholes must be closed. All gun sales should include nationwide background checks for criminality in any state. In some cases, a person’s social media should be examined for hate speech or threats.
Semi-automatic weapons must again be banned. A National Institute of Health study found that, “Mass-shooting related homicides in the United States were reduced during the years of the federal assault weapons ban of 1994 to 2004.”
Selling weapons online should be unlawful. Excise taxes on guns, such as those on alcohol and cigarettes, could fund broad-ranging background checks, mental health programs and many other programs addressing gun-related violence.
The majority of gun owners are responsible, law-abiding people who are also deeply disturbed by mass killings. We can reduce the number of gun-related deaths if our legislators address this difficult issue. Contact your state representatives to encourage their action in this matter.
Diane Sagunsky, Westfield