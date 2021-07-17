We must support the thin blue line -- Jack Meegan

With all the talk about defunding the police throughout the nation, primarily in large cities, we need to take positive action to show our appreciation of our police and service personnel in our communities so that this does not occur.
This can be done by thanking our family members, neighbors and friends, who are police and service personnel, and show them that we appreciate what they do for our families and community.
Also, we must tell our local officials to increase funding for these valuable services to our community.
With your continued support of the police, we will enjoy the same wonderful lives we are use to. Remember to support the "thin blue line."
Jack Meegan, Baraboo