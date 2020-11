We must support nurses' well being -- Daisy Riley

The Nov. 9 State Journal article "Patient fates are uncertain,” explained that nurses continue to feel physically and emotionally exhausted in the workplace.

As a future nurse, one of our many responsibilities is to provide support and meet the emotional needs of our patients. As COVID-19 cases continue to surge and hospitals implement no visitor policies, being able to continuously meet patients’ emotional needs can be taxing on our mental health.

Nurses have already been experiencing high levels of stress, burnout and other mental health issues prior to the pandemic. Working in the midst of this pandemic has exacerbated such feelings -- it is unacceptable and unjust that these issues remain unresolved.

It would be ideal for hospitals to implement strategies and programs to address and prevent mental health issues affecting nurses. Perhaps hospitals could create a partnership with mental health organizations to implement programs and support services for nurses.