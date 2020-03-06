We must support Nigerian Christians -- Mary Verzal

American Christians this year will be looking to our faith to help guide voting decisions. But half a world away, Nigeria’s Christians are fighting for their lives.
Fulani militants have targeted Christian land and massacred entire families for their religious beliefs. Nigeria’s president has been unable to provide protection for the oppressed in his nation.
Since 2011, 6,000 Christians have been killed by Fulani militants, and more than 1,000 churches have been torched. Violence against Nigerian Christians continues to escalate at an alarming rate, yet little attention has been paid to this crisis by world leaders.
America’s Christians need to stand with Christians across the globe, particularly those facing extreme violence. President Donald Trump has professed his support for conservative Christian values and has been rewarded with our votes. It’s now time our nation stands for Christians worldwide by formally recognizing the crisis in Nigeria. This doesn’t need to be “boots on the ground.” Impact can be made through sanctions and humanitarian aid.
Conservatives in Wisconsin know that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, stands for Christian values. With our senator working alongside President Trump, I am confident the United States can make a meaningful impact in protecting Christians in Nigeria and across the globe.
Mary Verzal, Bristol