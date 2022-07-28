We must stop using fossil fuels -- Timothy Melin

As the world is gripped in yet another record heat wave, it’s worth noting that this is not a natural phenomenon. This is climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

These fossil fuels which took millions of years to accumulate have been burned up in less than 200 years. We have to stop burning them if we have any chance of survival. It’s that simple. It will mean doing with less. It will mean sharing more and taking care of each other.

The system that supports the burning of fossil fuels is the same system that encourages greed and exploitation of people, animals and the ecosystems that support life. We are committing environmental suicide if we continue in the path we are on. We already have unprecedented heat baked into our planet. Any more and it will be water shortages (already happening), famine and social instability.

We have one shot at this. Politics as usual won’t do it. We need radical ideas that challenge everything we think is normal. Bikes, local food, sharing and kindness towards all living things is the only way our children will have a livable world.

It’s up to all of us.

Timothy Melin, Verona