We must stop this gun death insanity -- Al Jacobs

Another weekend in the United States and another four mass shootings in just six hours with 38 wounded and six dead. We now live in the new Wild West.
Texas is now on the verge of enacting a law that will allow anyone to openly carry a sidearm without the need for a permit, background check or training. What could go wrong?
The United States leads the industrialized world by far in two gun-related statistics -- the number of guns per capita and the number of gun-related deaths per capita. No other major country comes close to our numbers, with most having a tenth of our rates. Despite the obvious conclusion one would reach from this, most Republican and some Democratic politicians seem to prefer the money and support they receive from the gun manufacturers to the health and safety of our citizens.
A high percentage of Americans want responsible gun reform. We can debate the limits for sure, but doing nothing pushes us further and further into chaos. Sadly, those who scream the loudest are the white supremacists and other domestic terrorist groups that attempted an insurrection on Jan. 6.