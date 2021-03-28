We must stop assuming white innocence -- Will Taylor

The white male Atlanta shooter, who had just murdered multiple innocent women, mostly of Asian descent, was allowed to get his self-serving perspective out to the public via this police official. I'm a white male, and this immediately struck me as a biased and terrible choice by the police official.

Look at so many recent examples: Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Philando Castile and on and on. After the murder or injury of these non-white victims, we get bombarded by accusations against their moral integrity, perhaps some past transgression or infraction, anything that might make their death or injury more palatable to white America. One of the first things I heard about the Atlanta shooter was that he had a bad day and was dealing with a sex addiction, a narrative meant to engender sympathy and care.