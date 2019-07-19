Where is the love in our society? It feels like we have completely forgotten what it means to actually care for one another.
People are only interested in what they can get for themselves. We would much rather see our brothers and sisters suffering, and we would much rather reap the benefits of someone else's suffering. That is truly wicked.
For a nation that is founded under God's principles, we don't really show a lot of God's love. Now, I'm not saying you have to be a Christian to show this kind of love toward your fellow man, I'm just saying it needs to exist regardless. Society is not going to change or get better unless each and every one of us makes an effort to change it ourselves. We can't just sit back and say we can't do anything to change the world, when even the smallest gesture can make a difference.
It's time to stop making excuses for ourselves. It's time to be held accountable for what we have done and what we have left undone.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point