Tuesday's article about the toll humans have taken on "nature" implies what I think has become true -- we as humans do not see ourselves as part of nature.
"Nature" is something "out there" -- all those other animals and plants. It is something to be experienced, manipulated, harvested, even trashed and abused. We think we can controlled nature. Then we noticed the warming climate and the permanent disappearance of many types of plants and animals, and we saw we might be responsible. And more to the point, we realized it might be affecting our lives and future.
We evolved as a species from the natural world. Yes, we became perhaps the wisest and smartest and most self-aware of all living creatures, but I am not convinced that this necessarily makes us either wise or smart. Over the course of the history, living creatures have faced periods of population booms and busts, mostly for events over which they had little or no control. Now, a species may become willfully and consciously responsible for its own demise. And that species is us.
Reversing this trend will not be easy. It requires sacrifice. It will be uncomfortable. It will probably require that you change your lifestyle, scale back and do without. How many of us have the will power to make these changes? I wonder.
R. Martin Smith, Madison