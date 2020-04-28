We must sacrifice for the common good -- Joyce Anderson

I support the governor's "safer at home" policies and agree the state can reopen gradually when appropriate testing and tracing is in place.

It has been difficult to follow these policies. But I do, especially because I have a family member who is very vulnerable.

This isn't about individual rights -- it's about the common good. A friend of ours died of the virus, and the suddenness of his death with the inability to gather and console each other has caused extreme grief.

Let's protect lives and follow the policies of the governor's "Badger Bounce Back" plan.

Joyce Anderson, Madison