We must restore our moral compass -- Mick Maier

As children, we behave for selfish reasons. As we mature, our motives are nudged to loftier motives. We take others into account. We help a friend. We please a grandparent.
The best of us will sacrifice for our family, our team, our school. Periodically the nation as a whole will rise up to defeat fascism or "make the world safe for democracy."
America's moral compass has flipped 180 degrees since the days of "the Greatest Generation." Donald Trump's coup attempt, and his party's adherence to the "big lie" that inspired it, have put our own democracy at risk. Many Americans, preoccupied with what they see as their own personal freedom, refuse to take a vaccine that would end the pandemic and save the lives of thousands of their fellow Americans. One questions how long America's great democratic experiment will survive in the hands of such a self-centered citizenry.
It won't be easy, but we can do it with good schools that require civics and promote teamwork and sportsmanship. We can do it by electing public-spirited leaders who can inspire us to rise above our selfish instincts on behalf of the common good and our democratic ideals.
Mick Maier, Middleton