We must respond to climate report -- Ken Skog

Let's imagine a high school student living in Madison in 2050 is doing research for a history class. Her assignment is to explain how Wisconsin responded to the dire news about the increasing impacts of climate change in the early 2020s.
She reads Tuesday's State Journal article “UN issues dire report.” What will her report say about our response to the article's warnings that climate change is "clearly human-caused and ‘unequivocal’ and ‘established fact’” and “recent changes in the climate are widespread, rapid and intensifying, unprecedented in thousands of years."
Did readers realize how damaging, life threatening, and expensive extreme human storms, floods, droughts and sea level rise could become? Were they able to get their U.S. senators and representatives to take decisive action to achieve the scenario mentioned with “incredibly large and quick pollution cuts” to retain hope to avoid temperature rise above 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit)?
What she writes in her report depends on us. Call and write Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and your representative. Strongly urge them to support legislation that would place a price on carbon emissions and return the revenue to households in order to reduce U.S. carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.
