We must remain a nation of laws -- Wayne Alden

We are living through a time in the 21st century that is quite precarious and very uncertain.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is flexing his military muscle to test the resolve of the United States and NATO nations. Putin is taking advantage of this situation because we didn't handle the exit from Afghanistan in a proper or prudent way. He perceives America as a weak nation.

Another horrible movement that is causing a lot of havoc is the cancel culture mentality. Parents are being ostracized for speaking out about their parental rights. This harassment of parents is reprehensible.

Isaiah 5:20-21 says things accurately with what is going on in the world. It reads, "Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, and shrewd in their own sight."

What is right is not always popular, and what is popular is not always right. We are a nation of laws to provide a safer and more orderly society.

Wayne Alden, McFarland