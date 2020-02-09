We must regain our lost country -- John Rusch

Historian Jon Meacham recently observed that Donald Trump now has more power at his disposal than any president in the 250-year history of the United States.
The federal court system -- from the bottom to the Supreme Court -- is now predominantly staffed by conservative, questionably competent judges, many of whom will enjoy decades-long tenures in their lifetime positions. House and Senate seats are being contested in each election, with millions of dollars of “dark” money spent to support agendas that ignore the public good. Democratic presidential candidates engage in ideological fights with one another, almost guaranteeing President Trump four more years in which to fully exercise his now-unbridled power.
It appears the last best chance the American people have to bring some balance back into the government, whose job it is to serve our interests, is for all of us to focus our time, money and talents to support House and Senate candidates who will pledge independence from the president and allegiance to the concept of governmental checks and balances.
If successful, we may be able to stop the destruction of our institutions and, maybe in 30 years, with persistent effort, regain the country we have lost.
John Rusch, Hayward