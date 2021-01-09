We must rededicate ourselves to truth -- Nancy Johnson

The recent actions of an angry mob at the U.S. Capitol were fueled by demagogic rhetoric, nonsensical conspiracy theories and recirculated lies.
The actions were based on "alternate facts" that built an alternate reality. We will count on our legal system for justice for these recent crimes. Still, we must acknowledge that our devotion to free speech will continue to allow all manner of nonsense to float around reverberate in many venues. So, what to do?
Simply, our focus must be on truth -- finding it, reporting it, and believing it. We must require schools at all levels to teach students how to differentiate fact from fiction, logic from illogic, and reliable sources from unreliable ones. We must also require schools, at all levels to teach civics. Then, when we have all gathered facts and filtered them through our philosophies, we can come to our own opinions.
As the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan reminded us, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
Nancy Johnson, Windsor