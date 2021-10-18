We must protect the Driftless Area -- Kathleen Tigerman

After a tornado and 100-year flood that damaged crops and a bridge on a Kickapoo River tributary, a visit from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, in southwest Wisconsin was welcomed.
She characterized as “penny-wise" and "pound-foolish” the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s policy to rebuild structures as they were prior to damage. She supports practices that reduce runoff and paying farmers for work they do to sequester carbon in soil -- essential steps to mitigate temperatures and flooding.
Earth is experiencing severe weather events that threaten species and civilizational extinction. We can mitigate climate catastrophe by replacing commodity crops and industrial-food factories with regenerative, restorative practices. Instead of tax dollars going to factory farms that pollute air, soil and water, money should support practices that protect wetlands and local family farmers so they aren't driven out of business.
Southwest Wisconsin is part of the Driftless bioregion that multiple glaciers went around for a half-billion years, leaving behind an intact ecosystem that regenerated surrounding areas as glaciers retreated. This remnant of original Earth has clean water that supports excellent trout streams, hills that breathe, and rare plants and animals. It is not suitable for factory farms.
Let’s put minds, hearts, money and muscle together to foster a living Earth for future generations.