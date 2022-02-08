We must protect our right to vote -- Leslie DeMuth

We all want the freedom to vote and to know that our votes count. Yet some Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin seem intent on fighting against voters.

Recently, the state GOP has done much to undermine voting. They have passed rigged voting maps, drafted bills to set up more barriers to voting and wasted $680,000 in taxpayer money on legal bills authorized by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a misguided search for fraud in the 2020 elections despite numerous audits proving otherwise.

And we are learning more about the group of Wisconsin GOP officers and activists at the center of a multi-state plan to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election by posing as electors -- two of them have been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 commission.

As citizens who value honesty, fairness and hard work, we will always stand up for the right to vote. Republican-proposed laws that reduce drop boxes, silence election clerks in their work to assist voters, or make it harder to vote for frail elderly citizens living in nursing homes must be exposed and defeated.

The freedom to vote is priceless, no matter your political party or age. We must protect this freedom, now and for the future.

Leslie DeMuth, Lake Mills