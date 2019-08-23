Welcome the stranger into your heart. We are all brothers and sisters. We are called to care for our neighbors as we do for ourselves.
For most, our ancestors were refugees. They came from other countries to seek freedom, prosperity and a place to call home.
Good people who are desperately seeking the same things are being terrorized, turned away, called criminals, mistreated and detained -- simply for seeking freedom, safety and refuge for themselves and their families.
Those who are holding hate in their hearts for “strangers,” you are hypocrites. Do not forget, that at one time you were certainly one of them. A "stranger" in a new land. My heart is heavy with what is taking place in our country today. The hate and injustice is palpable all around us every day. It is heartbreaking.
I ask you to open your hearts and your minds to the "strangers" among us. They love their families, their God and their community, just like you do.
They aren’t here to take anything from you. They are here to give. In their giving, we receive so much in return -- devotion to community, history and cultures, labor, friendships, dedication to family, desire for freedom and love of country.
Holly Hatcher, Middleton