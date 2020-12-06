We must move past Trump's legacy -- Steve Pearson

It's time for this country to move on and leave the disgrace of the Trump administration behind.
Only two possibilities explain why President Donald Trump persists in claiming massive election fraud. Either, as General John Kelly recently stated -- and just about every book recently written about Trump explains -- he is the most flawed man most of us have ever known, or he is deranged and seriously needs help.
To insist on the existence of an alternative reality that has been disproven beyond a doubt is pathetic, especially when you are the president of the United States. Please let this man fade into oblivion and forget he ever held office. As so many people noted prior to the 2016 election, he is unqualified and unfit. His current behavior is exactly what they were talking about.
Shame on the Republicans who continue to pretend the recent election was stolen. They should do the country a favor and resign their offices. We all deserve better. Wisconsin Republicans reveal their values by clinging to Trump's lies, ignoring the plight of health care workers and trivializing the lives of thousands as a sacrifice for the economy.
Steve Pearson, La Crosse
