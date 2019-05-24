Like many people, I am so fed up with all the political squabbling going on in the United States.
Imagine an America without political hatred and politicians focused on bringing down the opposite political party. Wouldn't it be wonderful if we had politicians who focused on making their country, state, county or town better and stronger in all ways?
Maybe it's about time we eliminate political parties? No more donkeys or elephants. Political candidates should keep the interest and betterment of their particular electorate in mind.
While we're at it, we should also eliminate politically motivated lobbyists and institute maximum-dollar amounts that can be spent on a campaign for any level of office. We should enforce a two-term limit at any level of elected office.
This could be better for all Americans.
Wayne Kjar, Madison