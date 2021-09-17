We must move past fossil fuels -- Erik Pettersen

The fossil fuel industry is quite possibly the most polluting entity in our modern-day environment. From oil to gas to coal and more, fossil fuels contribute a plethora of pollution in our world.
The proposed liquid natural gas storage containers in Ixonia in Jefferson County and Bluff Creek in Walworth County would cost customers of WEC Energy Group some $460 million. They would operate under the presumption that, year after year, we need to increase use of fossil gas when it is proven that fossil fuels contribute to the bulk of carbon emissions in our air and atmosphere.
The Paris Climate Accord, in which President Joe Biden has recently re-enrolled the United States, contains a blueprint for weaning us off fossil fuel consumption in the next few decades. If our society embraces energy efficiency, we can eliminate the need for new power plants or costly storage tanks that rely upon fossil fuels for powering our infrastructure.
Fossil fuels harm our pocketbooks, degrade our environment, contribute to the detriment of our society’s infrastructure and prevent us from moving forward.
Erik Pettersen, Madison