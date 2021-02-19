We must learn to coexist with wolves -- Sally Leque

I am infuriated by the recent decision by Jefferson County Judge Bennett Brantmeier ordering a wolf hunt to happen this month in Wisconsin. A hunt during wolves' breeding season is destructive to the family structure and wellbeing of wolves.

A Kansas hunting group filed a complaint on this issue, claiming violation of their rights to hunt. That makes the situation even worse. What about the rights of wolves to survive? What about the rights of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources Board to make decisions about hunting seasons?

Seems to me a certain number of people are gun happy and eager to kill an animal that has every right to be on this planet and be part of healthy ecosystems. Seems to me that some judges lack common sense about the natural world.

I am shocked and disappointed that some people are so eager to kill a wolf that they cannot wait for a well-planned hunting season. Instead, they want to cram a hunting season in immediately, though the DNR Board decided against scheduling a hunt this January and February.

We need to live in harmony with nature. I recommend the DNR create a "Coexist with Wolves" campaign.

Sally Leque, DeForest