We must learn how Jan. 6 happened -- Robert L. Bellman

Americans still don't have a clear idea about who was responsible for organizing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
It didn’t “just happen” and its organizers sought to overthrow the orderly transfer of power to the Biden administration. I’m still haunted by the “hang Mike Pence” chant from the insurrectionists. Why did it take so long for a military response with the Pentagon located just across the Potomac?
The sad truth is that there may have been democratically-elected politicians who were involved that day in some way. Why are they able to block a full investigation of the Capitol insurrection?
Robert L. Bellman, Richland Center