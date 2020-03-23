We must learn from COVID-19 crisis -- Jared Schumacker

Covid-19 could be a blessing in disguise.
As the environment changes because of global average temperature increases, we will likely see viruses like this come back from the distant past. Hotter than normal temperatures in the Arctic have started to melt the permafrost in the tundra regions. Not only do we have very high levels of carbon dioxide and methane frozen in the ground, but scientists believe viruses may be there that have not seen the light of day for thousands of years -- diseases we do not have the antibodies for.
I admit this is a terrible way to look at something that is threatening the lives of possibly millions of people around the globe, but according to Global Health Security Index, most countries are not prepared to fight global pandemics of this magnitude.
Hopefully, a silver lining from this terrible tragedy will be that countries work together to shore up their responses to these pandemics, and that they focus on the more looming threat of climate change.
Jared Schumacker, Madison