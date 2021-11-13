We must invest in transit corridors -- Emily Kuhn

A recent letter to the editor supported high-speed trains while another preferred roads. I don't think it is an either/or option.

Some residents are not going directly to the next city and need a car. Some prefer a plane. Still others prefer the Badger Bus. I think a high-speed train is a viable option, especially having travelled by plane with two small children.

As for transportation corridors, I would like to point out economic benefits at micro and macro levels. At the micro level we must move workers across the county from home to work in an optimal manner and preserving green space, rather than widening roads. Increasing workforce housing options inside a planned transportation corridor supports jobs with shorter commutes allowing more time with family and friends.

At the macro level, regular commuters and leisure travelers to Milwaukee or Chicago could use high-speed rail with shorter travel times, lower environmental impact and fewer taxpayer dollars on road reconstruction.