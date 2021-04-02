We must invest in rail infrastructure -- Chuck LItweiler

Before we spend all of our money pouring concrete for highway transportation, we need to carefully consider spending on rail.

Somehow we have let trains wither and trucks win. All forms of transportation have been stressed by population growth caused by high levels of immigration.

Trains can move a lot more freight and use far less fuel than trucks. Just as importantly, moving freight by rail would make the roads safer. Instead we have just allowed behemoth trucks to "share" the road. The only answers we get for driver safety are higher speed limits and driverless cars.

Highway advocates will probably say that we must have all this truck traffic in order to handle the huge increase in on-time delivery of online purchases. We should stop expecting ever faster delivery. Trucks will always have to make last mile deliveries but cities of any size should be tied into efficient rail transport systems.

The same goes for passenger rail service. Let's do now what we failed to do a decade ago and build the rest of those high speed rail lines.

Chuck Litweiler, Madison