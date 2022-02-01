We must house the poorest of the poor -- Lucy Gibson

The Jan. 23 State Journal article "$50M project for bakery site," about low-income housing being planned for the former Bimbo Bakery site on East Washington Avenue in Madison, stated that “units would be available for those making between 30% of the Dane County median income ... and 70% of median income.”

Are we really satisfied to house only a percentage of those who can't find affordable housing?

We’ve long heard about “low-income” housing that’s only available to people above a certain median income. Where is the housing for people who don’t make that much?

Yes, it’s important to house people between 30% and 70% of median income. But why is it necessary to exclude the poorest? We need adequate housing for everyone, even those who can’t get a good-paying job because of mental illness, age, disability and, yes, addiction.

Is it because nonprofits just can’t find grants or subsidies to house the poorest of the poor? Then it’s time for government entities, charities and businesses that don’t pay living wages and the rest of us to step up. How long should we go on with hundreds of people struggling to live outdoors, suffering and also creating dangers to our community?

Lucy Gibson, Madison