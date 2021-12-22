 Skip to main content

We must fix our nation's heart -- Wayne Alden
Our United States Constitution was established on Judeo Christian values and principles. And to witness a safer America, these values must be adhered to.

The only permanent and long-term solution to counter all the heinous crimes being committed is for those living nefarious lives to repent and turn to God's son for forgiveness. Genuine repentance means to have a complete change of mind and to turn your life over to the prince of peace who will give that person a new heart.

We can't solve our many moral problems through government policies or throwing money at these various social problems. It truly is a heart problem that needs changing. Our nation is currently facing a moral free fall, and the horrendous path we are on now looks very ugly today. It will be far worse if children of all ages aren't taught moral values.

Jesus said he is the way, the truth and the life, and no one comes to our father, God, except through him.

Wayne Alden, McFarland

