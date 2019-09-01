The back-to-school season, which transitions from summer to autumn, brims with anxiety and excitement.
As we start the new academic year, I hope more people will realize that education is a public as well as private good. Yes, schools should train students to have employable skills -- an important private good. But if that is all that schools do, they are failing students as well as the larger society.
Even students trained in business, which is on the "private good" end of the spectrum, should be broadly educated. If a business person is only aware of the bottom line and the next quarterly report on profits, our society will continue its downward spiral.
We need students who are employable. Equally important, we need good citizens, people who are connected with the larger culture and environment.
Good citizenship is not created spontaneously. It is formed gradually by community examples, and by an educational system that stresses the education of the whole person. Our schools, kindergarten through university, should awaken students to a larger world and to an understanding of their role in sustaining that world.
Best wishes on a new and inspiring school year.
George Savage, Madison