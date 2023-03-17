As a student nearing the end of her high school experience, I have seen how a lack of support for teachers has impacted the education of myself and others.

Our school has struggled to find people to replace those quitting, particularly in language departments. A lack of Spanish teachers led to a French teacher having to take on the classes and do her best, even without much knowledge of the language. This is far from the only instance where this has happened, and other schools in our area face having to consider combining grades.

This environment is obviously not the most conducive to our learning. But it is hard to blame teachers for leaving the field when they are offered so little in terms of support. Putting more money into paying educators is one big way to support them and the young people they teach. Supporting a fair salary for teachers and compensating them for extra work and materials is only fair if we expect them to continue their careers.

Erica Eastman, Monona

The Mendota Marsh collection