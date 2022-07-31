We must do better than Trump, Biden -- Bruce Longfield

I grew up believing the presidency was an important job. Given the previous two presidential elections, I am forced to conclude that we live in a society that prefers to default to the “lesser of two evils” philosophy.

How can Americans end up with Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the best choices out of all the millions of really smart, people that live in this country.

It’s like we were asked to pick out the best gem stone in a bag full of thousands of beautiful diamonds, and after much search and deliberation, we chose a piece of quartz -- twice.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton