 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We must do better than Trump, Biden -- Bruce Longfield

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

I grew up believing the presidency was an important job. Given the previous two presidential elections, I am forced to conclude that we live in a society that prefers to default to the “lesser of two evils” philosophy.

How can Americans end up with Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the best choices out of all the millions of really smart, people that live in this country.

It’s like we were asked to pick out the best gem stone in a bag full of thousands of beautiful diamonds, and after much search and deliberation, we chose a piece of quartz -- twice.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics