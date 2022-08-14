We must cooperate with rest of world -- Dennis B. Appleton

To face the challenges that lie ahead for the planet, be they ecological, economic or infectious, it is imperative that the people of the world work together.

Cooperation is critical if we are to survive the potential catastrophes we face. Climate change doesn't recognize political boundaries. COVID-19 has been an equal opportunity scourge. Famine, floods, earthquakes -- none of these care about the racial or religious composition of the communities they destroy.

To achieve a meaningful level of global cooperation, we should begin by encouraging and welcoming diversity here in our own country. We can't expect to relate to our neighbors on the planet, nor have them relate to us, if we don't reflect a realistic image of the variability that is our world.

Racially, the United States is about 60% white, but that percentage is less than 20% globally. Christians make up 65% of religious Americans, but only half that percentage worldwide.

Statistically, we are not the melting pot we claim to be. The more we can change to better reflect the actual diversity of our planet, the better chance we have of learning to cooperate effectively with our neighbors.

Those perilous challenges are very real. Ignoring them would be foolish, and ignoring the sensible path to solving them would be equally foolish.

Like it or not, we're all in this together. The sooner we start to reflect a global way of being, the sooner we can find our way out of our isolationist, ethnocentric mindset and into the spirit of international cooperation that will be necessary for our survival.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison