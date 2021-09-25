 Skip to main content

We must continue to welcome refugees -- Donna Silver
Recent reports that thousands of Afghan refugees were not getting sufficient food and clothing were troubling. Our treatment of these refugees is an indictment of our culture.

There is a long international tradition of helping refugees who are in need. In ancient Greek culture, the concept of welcoming strangers was called xenia. In Greek myth, the gods would sometimes disguise themselves as impoverished foreigners to test this virtue.

The Judeo-Christian tradition also has a strong tradition of helping strangers in need. Many biblical passages are relevant, but Matthew 25:35 is especially clear: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you took me in.”

At the moment, public opinion is on the side of the Afghan refugees. But a stubborn xenophobic minority wants to use these refugees as political pawns in their larger war against all immigrants. The politics of anger and resentment needs to be eclipsed by what Abraham Lincoln called the “angels of our better nature.”

We need to welcome these refugees into our hearts and our communities.

Donna Silver, Madison

