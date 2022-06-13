We must continue supporting Ukraine -- Gary Stern

The June 2 letter to the editor "Heed Kissinger on peace in Ukraine" stated that the 99-year-old former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger suggested Ukraine accept territorial losses to end the war.

Nowhere did the letter mention Russia invaded Ukraine without provocation and has murdered thousands of innocent people by bombing civilian targets and shooting its citizens in the streets.

These crimes against humanity were overshadowed by a concern for our unacceptable financial risk along with calling the president names and providing the current value of the Russian ruble. I'm concerned about my bank account, too, but Ukraine is paying the ultimate price for unprovoked Russian aggression.

Supporting Ukraine along with our allies is the right thing to do.

Gary Stern, McFarland