We must combat lies about vaccines -- Kole Binger

We need to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation before it is too late.
As a medical student, I have seen firsthand the detrimental effects of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. My brother, who has kidney failure and is on dialysis, is at highest risk for severe COVID-19. My other two siblings are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. This debate playing out at our dinner table is occurring across America.
Despite our country’s best attempt at discussions based on facts, data and science, we are not making progress. It is largely due to misinformation and false “facts” and “science” online. Amplified by the algorithms of social media, many individuals are finding “evidence” to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.
This pandemic of misinformation did not start with the COVID-19 vaccine and will not stop here. It has only become more professional, advanced and dominant. Techniques to combat misinformation, such as fact checking, are no longer effective.
We as individuals, the media and the country must take immediate action to actively promote evidence-based information, and by doing so we will discredit misinformation. It will be necessary to achieve herd immunity and move forward as a country.
Kole Binger, Fitchburgh