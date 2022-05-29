We must change laws to protect us -- Maxine Nehmer

Another shooting has occurred. This time, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a small town in Texas. More were wounded.

It seems this has become commonplace. My plea to all who read this is to call all your representatives and demand gun control, better background checks and the banning of assault rifles.

It may also help to require a yearly taxed registration on each gun a person owns, starting the day that person buys a firearm. Laws have got to change to protect the many from the few.

Please call, write or email anyone who represents you.

Maxine Nehmer, Windsor