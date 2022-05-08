We must become fair and civil again -- Gail Wilson

Five months ago, I came back to Wisconsin to retire. But sadly, I can't stay.

This state is so beautiful on the outside. But it is full of hate, name calling, rage and violence among too many of its residents. The winner-take-all mentality voids any chance for compromise, fairness, harmony or happiness.

Civility and conversations are words no longer in the Wisconsin dictionary. They have been replaced with exaggerations, lies and yelling. Fixing a race is illegal, but too many politicians are worried they can't win a fair race.

Fair legislative maps do exist in some states. The voters should be allowed to decide, by popular vote, whether we want our voting maps to be fair (which entails hiring a bipartisan organization) or do we want them to remain rigged.

Politicians should earn their place to represent the views of the majority of people. Debates are healthy. Kindness is good. Protests are welcomed. The road to equality is long traveled, but worth the effort. I'm one of the fortunate ones who is old enough to remember that even if the candidate I voted for didn't win, it was fairly counted.

Gail Wilson, Madison