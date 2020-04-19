We must become a science-based society -- Tom Hirsch

Maybe this cloud hanging over us has a silver lining.

Our debate has been between two conflicting views: those who base their positions on science, data and expert opinion versus those vilifying science, basing their beliefs on ideology and what appeals to their political base.

The far right of politics holds contrarian views on many subjects: climate change, income inequality, health insurance, voting rights, vaccination, the impact of immigrants on our economy and, now, the reality of COVID-19.

So where is that silver lining?

We are recognizing the impact of politically motivated inaccurate information, such as attacks on the legitimate media, government experts, the judiciary and state leaders -- just to name a few. And all of this is occurring in the setting of staggering incompetence at the national level.

What I find encouraging, though, is that public health leaders as well as state officials are saying that decisions must be based on science and data from across our country.

We can learn from this terrible situation. When a policy is introduced, we must ask ourselves: What does the science tell us? What is the impact on public health, income inequality and climate change?