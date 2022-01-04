We must be able to depend on schools -- Amanda Kenny

The Madison School District must open its schools.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with preventive strategies "the risk of transmission in the school setting appears to be lower than or equivalent to the transmission risk in other community settings."

We've asked too much of kids and not enough of the rest of the community. If caseloads in Dane County are too high for schools to be open, then surely they are too high for restaurants and bars to be open. But once again, only schools are closing.

A McKinsey study found students in virtual learning fell "five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading." Early reports from the CDC also indicate negative mental health effects virtual school may have on kids, when they can't count on a predictable school routine and the support teachers and staff provide.